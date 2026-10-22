Night-time Russian strike: over 400 rescue workers and police officers are dealing with aftermath of attack on Kyiv, - Vyhivskyi. VIDEO

In Kyiv, following three waves of ballistic strikes by Russia, more than 400 rescue workers and police officers are on the ground. The fires have already been extinguished; work is continuing to clear the rubble, assess the damage and recover debris from the enemy missiles.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs, Ivan Vyhovskyi.

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"In total, the occupiers attacked 12 regions of Ukraine and the capital. Kyiv was hit by three waves of ballistic strikes. Unfortunately, one man was killed. More than 20 other people, including children, were injured," the statement reads.

Residential buildings, an ambulance station, a hypermarket, a post office and a monastery were damaged. In the private sector, houses on several streets were destroyed. Rescue workers and police were on the scene in each of the districts from the very first minutes.

Dealing with the aftermath of the attack

All fires have now been extinguished; at this very moment, structures are being hosed down and evidence of the crimes is being secured. In the Pechersk district of the capital, police bomb disposal experts and a demining team from the State Emergency Service are removing part of an enemy missile that is stuck in the ground.

"I would like to thank every rescue worker and police officer who is putting out fires, assisting the injured, documenting yet another act of Russian terror, and ensuring the flow of traffic. I would also like to thank the Guardsmen and border guards who, as part of mobile fire teams, defended Ukraine’s skies last night," said Vygivskyi.

Read also: Over 4,000 Russian UAVs were destroyed in a week by Ministry of Internal Affairs units, says Vyhovskyi