National Guard troops destroyed nearly 2,000 drones and repelled 173 assaults in week, – Pivnenko. VIDEO

Over the course of a week, servicemen of the Ukrainian National Guard destroyed nearly 2,000 drones of various types, repelled 173 enemy assaults and struck more than 1,170 enemy dugouts and shelters.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the commander of the Ukrainian National Guard, Oleksandr Pivnenko.

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"One of the key areas of combat operations is countering enemy drones. Over the past week, National Guard troops have destroyed nearly 2,000 UAVs of various types," said Pivnenko.

National Guard troops are destroying enemy positions

In addition, Ukrainian defenders have struck over 1,170 enemy dugouts and shelters. They are also detecting and destroying Russian artillery systems, communications equipment, and depots of ammunition and fuel and lubricants.

"Our task remains unchanged – to systematically reduce the enemy’s combat potential, destroy their equipment and weapons, and deprive them of the ability to continue their offensive," added Pivnenko.

Watch more: Soldiers from 10th ’Edelweiss’ Brigade destroyed Russian ’Shahed’ using interceptor drone. VIDEO