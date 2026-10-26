Soldiers from 10th ’Edelweiss’ Brigade destroyed Russian ’Shahed’ using interceptor drone. VIDEO

Soldiers from the anti-aircraft missile and artillery battalion of the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade ‘Edelweiss’ destroyed a Russian ‘Shahed’-type attack drone using a Ukrainian interceptor drone. The moment the enemy target was hit was captured from two different angles.

According to Censor.NET, the beginning of the video shows footage from the camera of a Ukrainian STING interceptor drone as it approaches the Russian ‘Shahed’.

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The footage then switches to a recording from another Ukrainian drone, which is observing the aerial target from the side.

A Russian attack drone is visible against a backdrop of thick clouds. After the enemy drone is hit, an explosion occurs, a bright flash appears, and the damaged ‘Shahed’ begins to fall, leaving a trail of fire and smoke in its wake.

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