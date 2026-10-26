Ukrainian MiG-29 shot down Russian "Shahed" with R-73 missile and, with sharp manoeuvre, dodged debris from destroyed drone. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing a Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet in action, intercepting and destroying a Russian ‘Shahed’-type attack drone. To engage the aerial target, the pilot fired a short-range R-73 air-to-air guided missile.

According to Censor.NET, the video, which lasts around 19 seconds, shows the Ukrainian fighter jet flying at a considerable altitude. The camera captures the front of the aircraft and the airspace ahead.

A few seconds later, the pilot launches the R-73 missile, which hurtles towards the Russian drone, leaving a white smoke trail in its wake.

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Soon, a bright explosion lights up the sky. A cloud of smoke forms at the point of impact of the ‘Shahed’, and debris from the destroyed target begins to fall.

Immediately after the explosion, the Ukrainian pilot performs a sharp manoeuvre, steering the fighter away from the site of the detonation.

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The footage shows the aircraft banking, whilst the cloud of smoke from the destroyed drone remains to the side of its flight path.

This manoeuvre allows the pilot to avoid a dangerous close encounter with debris from the aerial target, which could pose a threat to the aircraft following the explosion.

The R-73 is a short-range air-to-air guided missile with an infrared homing seeker. It is designed to engage aerial targets and forms part of the MiG-29 fighter’s armament suite.

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