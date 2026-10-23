Ukrainian aircraft attacked enemy target on water: pilot showed the missile launch and massive explosion. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing a Ukrainian military pilot in action, launching a missile strike against an enemy target on the water. The footage was filmed directly from the cockpit of the fighter aircraft whilst it was carrying out the mission.

According to Censor.NET, the video, which lasts around 19 seconds, shows a Ukrainian military aircraft flying over the water’s surface.

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A camera mounted in the cockpit captures the moment the aircraft’s weapon is fired.

After the missile is launched, a bright flash appears in the frame, and a trail from its flight stretches across the water. The aircraft continues its flight, whilst the camera shows the water’s surface and the horizon as it performs the manoeuvre. Judging by the video footage, the Ukrainian pilot successfully struck the enemy target on the water.

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