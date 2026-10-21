Eyewitness watches interception of Russian "Shahed": "Ooh, it’s catching up! Well, hit it, for f#ck’s sake! Chicks, get the f#ck over here!". VIDEO

A video has been published online showing a Russian ‘Shahed’-type attack drone being intercepted by Ukrainian air defences. Eyewitnesses filmed the aerial target and its destruction, accompanying the footage with emotional commentary.

According to Censor.NET, the video shows a Russian drone moving across a clear sky above a settlement. Moments later, another object appears in the frame, rapidly approaching the aerial target and leaving a white trail in its wake.

Eyewitnesses closely follow the objects as they draw nearer and comment loudly on the performance of the Ukrainian air defence.

Read more on our Telegram channel

"Ooh, it’s catching up, catching up, catching up! Well, hit it, for f#ck’s sake! Chicks, get the f#ck over here! Great shot, oh, great!", shouts one of the men off-camera.

After being intercepted, the damaged drone begins to lose altitude. The camera tries to follow its descent, but the target eventually disappears from view.

"Where the f#ck are you going to crash now? Oh dear, oh dear, oh dear! Where’s the explosion? It’s fallen somewhere, f#ck! 400 metres from here, f#ck! Bloody hell!" – the eyewitness continues to comment.

Warning! Strong language!

Watch more: Ukrainian pilots from RX LOST unit destroy 10 Russian UAVs overnight using STING interceptor drones. VIDEO