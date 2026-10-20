Ukrainian pilots from RX LOST unit destroy 10 Russian UAVs overnight using STING interceptor drones. VIDEO

Drone Industry

Troops from the RX LOST unit of the 102nd Separate Territorial Defence Brigade intercepted and destroyed 10 Russian UAVs in a single night.

As Censor.NET reports, Ukrainian defenders used STING interceptor drones developed by the Wild Hornets team to destroy the enemy aerial targets.

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During one of the enemy attacks, operators used interceptors equipped with digital communications systems and thermal imaging cameras.

This enabled them to detect Russian UAVs in the night sky in time and carry out precision strikes against them.

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