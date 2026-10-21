Ukrainian Navy personnel launch STING interceptor from Sargan 3000 naval drone and destroy Russian "Shahed". VIDEO

Drone Industry

Ukrainian Navy personnel destroyed a Russian Shahed-type attack drone using a STING interceptor drone launched from a Sargan 3000 unmanned surface vessel.

As Censor.NET reports, Ukrainian defenders launched the interceptor directly from the naval platform and successfully struck the enemy aerial target.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The Navy had previously demonstrated the use of a machine-gun-armed Sargan 3000 to counter Russian unmanned surface vessels and aerial drones. The platform is now also being used to launch interceptor drones.

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