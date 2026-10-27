Drone operators from 40th Artillery Brigade struck two fuel depots, ammunition depot and Russian command post. VIDEO
Drone operators from the 40th Separate Artillery Brigade named after Grand Duke Vytautas struck four targets belonging to the Russian occupiers on one of the fiercest sections of the front line.
According to Censor.NET, the Ukrainian military has released a compilation of the most effective strikes on enemy positions.
The video footage shows the destruction of two fuel and lubricants depots, an enemy command post and an ammunition depot.
Footage from Ukrainian drones shows attacks on Russian targets, explosions and the aftermath of the strikes. Some of the strikes are carried out by operators during the night.
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