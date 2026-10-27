Occupiers are unpacking black bags containing bodies of their eliminated accomplices: "Yes, that’s Kolobok, for sure. Shrapnel to face, to head.". VIDEO 18+

A video has been published online showing occupiers from an evacuation team opening black bags containing the bodies of killed accomplices and attempting to identify them.

According to Censor.NET, the footage shows the Russians taking turns to open the black bags, examining the faces of the ‘200s’ and discussing the nature of their injuries.

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Whilst examining one of the bodies, the occupiers recognise a killed Russian soldier by his call sign ‘Kolobok’.

"Show us his face? Yes, it’s Kolobok, for sure. Shrapnel to the face, to the head," comments one of the invaders.

Warning! Not recommended for viewing by those of a sensitive disposition!

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