Ukrainian drone operator tracked down Russian occupier amongst dense foliage and destroyed him with precision strike. VIDEO
A video has been published online showing a Ukrainian drone operator tracking down and eliminating a Russian occupier who was attempting to hide amongst dense vegetation.
According to Censor.NET, the footage shows a Ukrainian drone manoeuvring between bushes and foliage in search of a camouflaged enemy.
The operator skilfully guides the drone through the undergrowth and eventually spots a Russian soldier hiding amongst the foliage.
Upon spotting the invader, the Ukrainian soldier directs the drone straight at him and strikes.
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