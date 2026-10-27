Ukrainian drone operator tracked down Russian occupier amongst dense foliage and destroyed him with precision strike. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing a Ukrainian drone operator tracking down and eliminating a Russian occupier who was attempting to hide amongst dense vegetation.

According to Censor.NET, the footage shows a Ukrainian drone manoeuvring between bushes and foliage in search of a camouflaged enemy.

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The operator skilfully guides the drone through the undergrowth and eventually spots a Russian soldier hiding amongst the foliage.

Upon spotting the invader, the Ukrainian soldier directs the drone straight at him and strikes.

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