Operator of kamikaze drone took out two Russian assault troops with single strike. VIDEO
Drone operators from the 414th Separate Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces, ‘Madyar’s Birds’, eliminated two Russian assault troops in a single kamikaze drone strike as they attempted to hide from the attack in the bushes.
According to Censor.NET, the footage shows two Russian occupiers moving through overgrown terrain along a power line.
Noticing the approach of a Ukrainian drone, the Russians try to hide amongst the dense vegetation. Both assault soldiers dash into the bushes and crouch down next to each other, hoping to avoid being hit.
However, the operator of the Ukrainian FPV drone spots them and steers the drone so as to inflict damage on both Russians.
The impact triggers an explosion that strikes both Russian soldiers. Footage taken after the attack shows that one of the Russians still showed signs of life for several seconds.
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