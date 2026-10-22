Drone flies into dugout, explosion follows, and occupier’s body flies high into air and lands several dozen metres from fortification. VIDEO

FPV drone operators from the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ 121st Separate Territorial Defence Brigade struck a Russian dugout in the Zaporizhzhia sector. The powerful explosion threw the body of one of the occupiers from the shelter, sending it several dozen metres away.

As Censor.NET reports, the video shows a Ukrainian FPV drone approaching Russian positions and heading directly towards the entrance to the dugout.

The drone flies into the shelter, followed by a powerful explosion.

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A cloud of fire and thick smoke bursts from the dugout. At the same time, the blast wave throws the body of a Russian serviceman outside.

The explosion is so powerful that the occupier’s body flies several dozen metres through the air from the site of the strike.

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