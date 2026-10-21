NABU and SAPO have completed their investigation into State Special Communications Service’s drone procurement scheme: losses to state amount to 254 million hryvnias

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office have concluded their pre-trial investigation into allegations of misconduct at the State Special Communications Service during the procurement of drones for the Ukrainian Defence Forces in 2023.

This was announced by the NABU on 20 October, according to Censor.NET.

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Prices inflated by 90 per cent and sham competition

It is noted that the total amount of losses inflicted on the state by the corruption scheme amounts to 254 million hryvnias.

According to the investigation, in May and September 2023, officials from the State Special Communications Service entered into contracts with three affiliated companies for the supply of drones:

DJI Mavic 3 (400 units);

DJI Mavic 3T (500 units);

DJI Mavic 3 Pro (2,000 units);

DJI Matrice M30T (900 units);

Autel Evo Max 4T (1,300 units).

According to the investigation, the purchases were made at prices 60–90 per cent above market rates. The winning bidders were determined in advance, whilst other companies controlled by the organisers were brought in to create the appearance of competition.

"In particular, officials sent one of the requests for a commercial proposal to the future ‘winner’, specifying the name of a legal entity that had only been officially registered a few days after the letter was sent. The participants in the scheme transferred the corrupt profits to the accounts of companies under their control, including those outside Ukraine," the statement said.

Read more: Ukraine receives €1.24 billion from EU for drones, interceptors and missiles

Suspicions and classification of the suspects’ actions

Five participants in the scheme have been notified of the charges against them: two officials from the State Special Communications Service and three representatives of private companies.

The suspects’ actions have been classified under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (misappropriation of property through abuse of official position on an especially large scale).

Furthermore, NABU and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) have secured the freezing of over $4 million in accounts held by controlled companies abroad and 17 million hryvnias in Ukraine.

Read more: NAUDI has highlighted critical risks associated with procurement of fibre-optic FPV drones worth tens of billions of hryvnias

What led up to this?