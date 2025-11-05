Embezzlement on drones: HACC sets bail of UAH 12 million and UAH 5 million for two State Special Communications officials

The High Anti-Corruption Court has imposed preventive measures on two officials of the State Special Communications Service, whom NABU and SAPO suspect of embezzling state funds during drone procurement for the Ukrainian military.

Censor.NET reported this with reference to the press centre of the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO).

"On 4 and 5 November 2025, the High Anti-Corruption Court partially granted motions filed by NABU detectives and approved by a SAPO prosecutor, applying preventive measures to two State Special Communications officials suspected of misappropriating funds during the procurement of drones for Ukraine’s Defence Forces," the statement said.

Read more: Drone-related embezzlement: HACC arrests two suspects for two months with bail option

Court decision

The head of one of the departments of the State Special Communications Service was ordered to post bail of UAH 12 million and comply with procedural obligations set by the court.

The other official was required to post bail of UAH 5 million.

Watch more: Drone operator "Hulk" uses Targan ground drone to rescue wounded soldier "Tsom-Tsom" in Zaporizhzhia region. VIDEO

Background

On 28 October, NABU and SAPO uncovered an embezzlement scheme worth over UAH 90 million during drone procurement for Ukraine’s Defence Forces. Officials from the State Special Communications Service, together with representatives of private companies, inflated prices for DJI and Autel UAVs and siphoned the funds abroad.

On 30 October, the High Anti-Corruption Court ordered two suspects in the drone procurement embezzlement case to be held in custody until 28 December 2025, with the option of bail.