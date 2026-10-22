Russian man is driving along road and counting lorries burnt by drones: "There are six, f#ck. There’s another one over there, f#ck". VIDEO
A video has been published online showing the aftermath of Ukrainian kamikaze drone strikes on lorries in the temporarily occupied territory. The driver of a car, travelling along the motorway, films the destroyed lorries and comments emotionally on what he has seen.
According to Censor.NET, the video shows damaged and burnt-out lorries parked along the roadside.
As he drives past yet another destroyed lorry, the driver cannot contain his emotions.
"The cab is hit, f#ck, f#ck, f#ck. Six of them, f#ck," he shouts, counting the wrecked vehicles.
Among the wrecked vehicles, he spots a lorry that was carrying timber.
"They were carrying timber, f#ck. Bloody hell, a f#cking Christmas tree," comments an eyewitness.
The man then draws attention to a burnt-out shipping container and another damaged lorry.
"The road’s clear now. The container’s completely burnt out. There’s another one over there, f#ck," he continues.
According to the comments made by the person who recorded the video, he counted at least six destroyed lorries on just a short stretch of road, after which he spotted another one.
Warning! Strong language!
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password