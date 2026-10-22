Russian man is driving along road and counting lorries burnt by drones: "There are six, f#ck. There’s another one over there, f#ck". VIDEO

A video has been published online showing the aftermath of Ukrainian kamikaze drone strikes on lorries in the temporarily occupied territory. The driver of a car, travelling along the motorway, films the destroyed lorries and comments emotionally on what he has seen.

According to Censor.NET, the video shows damaged and burnt-out lorries parked along the roadside.

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As he drives past yet another destroyed lorry, the driver cannot contain his emotions.

"The cab is hit, f#ck, f#ck, f#ck. Six of them, f#ck," he shouts, counting the wrecked vehicles.

Among the wrecked vehicles, he spots a lorry that was carrying timber.

"They were carrying timber, f#ck. Bloody hell, a f#cking Christmas tree," comments an eyewitness.

Watch more: Russian man filmed burning lorries on logistics route to Crimea. VIDEO

The man then draws attention to a burnt-out shipping container and another damaged lorry.

"The road’s clear now. The container’s completely burnt out. There’s another one over there, f#ck," he continues.

According to the comments made by the person who recorded the video, he counted at least six destroyed lorries on just a short stretch of road, after which he spotted another one.

Watch more: Su-27 crews from Air Force destroyed Russian logistics convoy in air strike. VIDEO

Warning! Strong language!

Watch more: Russian films burning truck convoy and occupiers’ mobile fire groups at side of logistics route. VIDEO