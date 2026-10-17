Su-27 crews from Air Force destroyed Russian logistics convoy in air strike. VIDEO

Crews of Su-27 fighter jets from the Ukrainian Air Force carried out a precision air strike on a logistics route used by the Russian occupiers on one section of the front line.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian intelligence identified a crossing point that the enemy was using for logistical purposes and passed on its coordinates to fighter pilots.

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After receiving the coordinates, Su-27 pilots struck the identified target. As a result of the precise hit, the enemy crossing was destroyed.

One of the Ukrainian pilots shared a video on his Telegram channel, ‘Sunflower’.

Read more: Ukrainian air defense neutralized 293 Russian aerial targets overnight – Air Force

See more: Russia launched 580 UAVs and two Kh-59 missiles at Ukraine: Air defense forces neutralized 536 targets. INFOGRAPHICS