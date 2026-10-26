Bloodied ruscist sits beside car torn apart by blast after it hit mine. VIDEO 18+
A video published online shows an occupier recording the aftermath of his fellow troops hitting a mine while traveling in a vehicle.
According to Censor.NET, the blast tore apart the front of the vehicle, and Russian troops suffered casualties.
The footage shows a bloodied occupier sitting on the ground near the damaged vehicle. The body of another invader, who was eliminated in the mine explosion, lies nearby.
Warning! This footage may be distressing to some viewers!
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