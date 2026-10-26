Bloodied ruscist sits beside car torn apart by blast after it hit mine. VIDEO 18+

A video published online shows an occupier recording the aftermath of his fellow troops hitting a mine while traveling in a vehicle.

According to Censor.NET, the blast tore apart the front of the vehicle, and Russian troops suffered casualties.

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The footage shows a bloodied occupier sitting on the ground near the damaged vehicle. The body of another invader, who was eliminated in the mine explosion, lies nearby.

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Warning! This footage may be distressing to some viewers!

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