Operators from the 433rd Separate Unmanned Systems Regiment struck a Russian ‘Buk-M1’ anti-aircraft missile system and another anti-aircraft missile system of an unidentified type in the Huliaipole sector.

According to Censor.NET, the occupying forces are redeploying anti-aircraft missile systems to counter Ukrainian aircraft, which are striking enemy rear areas.

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The Russians attempted to conceal their air defence systems in woodland, but Ukrainian reconnaissance units detected a camouflaged "Buk-M1". Once the system’s location had been pinpointed, operators from the 433rd Regiment struck it.

During the subsequent combat sortie, Ukrainian drone operators detected and struck another camouflaged anti-aircraft missile system, the type of which has not yet been identified.

Both targets were struck within the area of responsibility of the 7th Airborne Corps. The successful operation was facilitated by inter-unit coordination and the exchange of intelligence.

Watch more: Artillerymen from 44th Brigade destroyed five Russian howitzers in Huliaipole sector. VIDEO

See also on "Censor.NET": Soldiers of the 5th Assault Brigade are mowing down the enemy at their positions and in dugouts. VIDEO