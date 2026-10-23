Artillerymen from 44th Brigade destroyed five Russian howitzers in Huliaipole sector. VIDEO

Soldiers from the 44th Separate Artillery Brigade named after Hetman Danylo Apostol destroyed five Russian howitzers during combat operations in the Huliaipole sector. Ukrainian artillerymen struck two 152-mm 2A65 ‘Msta-B’ howitzers, two 152-mm 2A36 ‘Hyacinth-B’ guns and one 152-mm D-20 howitzer-gun.

According to Censor.NET, a video lasting over two minutes shows a series of strikes on Russian artillery positions. The footage was captured by Ukrainian reconnaissance drones, which recorded the destruction of enemy weaponry.

Read more on our Telegram channel

The footage shows enemy artillery systems camouflaged amongst trees and bushes. After the strikes, explosions flare up near the guns, and their locations are engulfed in clouds of smoke.

In some instances, powerful flashes and fires at Russian positions are recorded. The drones’ cameras continue to monitor the situation, showing the aftermath of the strikes.

Watch more: Six guns scrapped: artillerymen from 44th Brigade destroyed Russian "Msta-B", "Hyacinth" and D-20 artillery pieces. VIDEO

According to the 44th Brigade, Ukrainian forces struck and destroyed five towed artillery pieces belonging to the Russian occupiers.

Specifically, the list of enemy losses included two 2A65 ‘Msta-B’ howitzers, two 2A36 ‘Hyacinth-B’ guns and one D-20 howitzer-gun.

All three types of artillery systems have a calibre of 152 mm and are used by Russian forces to shell Ukrainian positions.

The footage released shows the results of counter-battery fire by artillerymen of the 44th Separate Artillery Brigade in the Huliaipole sector.

Watch more: Paratroopers from 77th Brigade detected camouflaged ruscists’ position and destroyed D-30 gun. VIDEO

Watch more: Minus 13 enemy artillery pieces: combat operations by 53rd Separate Mechanised Brigade drone operators. VIDEO