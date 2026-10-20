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News Destruction of Russian equipment Destruction of the occupiers’ firing positions
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Minus 13 enemy artillery pieces: combat operations by 53rd Separate Mechanised Brigade drone operators. VIDEO

Drone operators from the 53rd Separate Mechanised Brigade hit 13 Russian artillery pieces over the course of a month, completely destroying five of them.

As Censor.NET reports, Ukrainian troops carried out a series of strikes on enemy artillery pieces to ensure they were put out of action.

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The targets hit included D-30 howitzers and M-46, Msta-B, and Giatsint-B guns. Ukrainian drone operators also struck a Russian tank.

Since towed artillery systems are difficult to destroy with a single hit, the operators repeatedly attacked the enemy guns until they were disabled.

Troops from the 53rd Separate Mechanised Brigade released footage of the strikes on ruscist artillery on social media.

Watch more: "Phoenix" pilots struck Russian TOS-1A "Solntsepok" and "Uragan" multiple rocket launchers in Toretsk area. VIDEO

Watch more: Drone operators of 3rd SOF Regiment detect and destroy concealed field depot of Grad MLRS rockets. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12735) elimination (8234) artillery (375) 53rd separate mechanized brigade (100) drones (5507) Third Army Corps (132)
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