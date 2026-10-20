Minus 13 enemy artillery pieces: combat operations by 53rd Separate Mechanised Brigade drone operators. VIDEO

Drone operators from the 53rd Separate Mechanised Brigade hit 13 Russian artillery pieces over the course of a month, completely destroying five of them.

As Censor.NET reports, Ukrainian troops carried out a series of strikes on enemy artillery pieces to ensure they were put out of action.

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The targets hit included D-30 howitzers and M-46, Msta-B, and Giatsint-B guns. Ukrainian drone operators also struck a Russian tank.

Since towed artillery systems are difficult to destroy with a single hit, the operators repeatedly attacked the enemy guns until they were disabled.

Troops from the 53rd Separate Mechanised Brigade released footage of the strikes on ruscist artillery on social media.

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