ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
19478 visitors online
News Video Destruction of the occupiers’ firing positions
2 524 2

Drone operators of 3rd SOF Regiment detect and destroy concealed field depot of Grad MLRS rockets. VIDEO

Drone operators of the 3rd Regiment of Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces detected and destroyed a concealed enemy field depot containing ammunition for BM-21 Grad multiple-launch rocket systems during aerial reconnaissance.

As reported by Censor.NET, a strike drone directly hit one of the rockets, triggering a powerful detonation of the ammunition.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Footage released shows the moment the UAV struck the depot and the subsequent massive explosion.

Watch more: SHADOW PACK SOF operators ambush enemy and take control of enemy-held area: 2 occupiers eliminated, 1 captured. VIDEO

Watch more: Pilots of 4th SOF Regiment use drone to detonate FAB-500 near forest belt where Russian infantry was hiding. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (12476) ammunition (731) elimination (7969) SOF (426) drones (5283)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 