Drone operators of 3rd SOF Regiment detect and destroy concealed field depot of Grad MLRS rockets. VIDEO

Drone operators of the 3rd Regiment of Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces detected and destroyed a concealed enemy field depot containing ammunition for BM-21 Grad multiple-launch rocket systems during aerial reconnaissance.

As reported by Censor.NET, a strike drone directly hit one of the rockets, triggering a powerful detonation of the ammunition.

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Footage released shows the moment the UAV struck the depot and the subsequent massive explosion.

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