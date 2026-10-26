Soldiers of Forpost Brigade’s Apex unit destroyed 12 pieces of equipment behind enemy lines. VIDEO
Border guards from the Forpost Brigade’s Apex unit destroyed 12 Russian occupiers’ vehicles in the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector.
According to Censor.NET, strike drone operators located and struck 10 enemy cars and two UAZ "Bukhanka" vans during combat operations.
The enemy vehicles were located dozens of kilometres from the front line, where the occupiers had expected to remain safe.
According to border guards, enemy personnel inside the vehicles were also hit along with the vehicles themselves.
Footage of the destruction of Russian logistics in the rear was published by fighters from the "Forpost" brigade on their Telegram channel.
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