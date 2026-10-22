One ’two-hundredth’, one ’three-hundredth’: three Russian occupiers were blown up by mine in military off-road vehicle in Zaporizhzhia region. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing the aftermath of a military off-road vehicle belonging to the Russian occupiers hitting a landmine near the village of Pryiutne in the Zaporizhzhia region. One Russian was killed and another was injured in the explosion.

According to Censor.NET, based on information from the authors of the post, the off-road vehicle was carrying three occupiers from the Russian army’s 60th Separate Motorised Rifle Brigade.

Whilst travelling, the vehicle struck a mine and exploded.

As a result of the explosion, one occupier was killed instantly, whilst another was injured. The third Russian serviceman, who survived, filmed the aftermath of the blast.

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