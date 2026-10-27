EU allocates €4.7 billion to reimburse countries for military aid to Ukraine

The Council of the European Union has adopted eight decisions allowing member states to be partially reimbursed for military aid to Ukraine, totalling €4.7 billion. Additional funding is also provided for the mission to train Ukrainian military personnel.

The press service of the Council of the EU announced this, Censor.NET reports.

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The Council of the EU said the decisions marked an important stage in implementing the member states’ agreement to mobilise €6.6 billion for Ukraine under the European Peace Facility (EPF).

"These decisions are an important step in implementing the political agreement reached by EU member states on 25 September 2026 on mobilising €6.6 billion for Ukraine under the EPF," the statement reads.

In addition to reimbursements for military aid provided, €230 million will be allocated to support EUMAM Ukraine, the mission that trains Ukrainian military personnel.

Read more: EU has refused to release funds to Ukraine ahead of schedule from €90 billion loan – FT

The earlier agreement also provides for allocating €1 billion in new military aid to Ukraine and further strengthening the EU training mission in 2027.

Following the adoption of these decisions, total support for Ukraine through the European Peace Facility has reached €10.8 billion. Of this, €9.9 billion is earmarked for reimbursing the cost of military aid provided by member states, and €950 million for training Ukrainian troops under EUMAM Ukraine.

The European Peace Facility was established in March 2021 to finance activities under the EU’s Common Foreign and Security Policy.

In addition, the European Union has channelled €3.5 billion in windfall revenues from frozen Russian assets through the facility to supply Ukraine with ammunition, air defence equipment and drones.

As part of this support, more than €1.5 billion worth of military equipment was purchased directly from Ukrainian defence companies.

Read more: US redirected $52 million in aid from European allies to Latin America