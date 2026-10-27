Number of Russian drones on front lines has nearly quadrupled over past year: more than 9,600 strikes per day, - National Guard

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have used more than 9,600 drones to launch strikes along the front lines. At the same time, the occupiers are increasingly abandoning large-scale assaults in favor of advancing in small infantry groups and attempting to infiltrate Ukrainian positions.

According to Censor.NET, Ruslan Muzychuk, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian National Guard, made this statement during an appearance on the "We-Ukraine" television channel.

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According to him, Russian troops used to conduct massive artillery training and deploy tanks before assaults. Now, however, they are making much more active use of drones, while infantry groups are attempting to advance gradually.

"Russian tactics, as we are now seeing, do not consist of large-scale assaults, but rather in the constant use of—and constant attempts to advance—small infantry groups, as well as attempts at infiltration," explained the National Guard spokesperson.

He noted that drones have become one of the key tools in Russian attacks on the front lines.

The number of drones has nearly quadrupled over the past year

Muzychuk cited data on the scale of drone use by Russian forces. According to him, over the past 24 hours, the occupiers used more than 9,600 drones to strike along the front line.

"Over the past 24 hours, we’ve seen that the enemy has used more than 9,600 drones to strike along the front line. To put this into perspective, around this time last year, that figure was about 2,500," the spokesperson said.

Thus, compared to the same period last year, the number of drones deployed has increased by approximately 3.8 times.

Muzychuk emphasized that the actions of Russian troops are currently characterized by the massive use of drones and attempts at infiltration by small infantry groups.

Watch more: National Guard troops destroyed nearly 2,000 drones and repelled 173 assaults in week, – Pivnenko. VIDEO