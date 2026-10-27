Over $270,000 in socks: border guards discover currency caches in car in Odesa region. PHOTOS

At the Orlivka ferry border crossing, border guards from the Izmail Detachment, together with Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) officers, prevented an attempt to covertly move a large amount of foreign currency across the state border.

A Ukrainian citizen travelling to Turkey in a Mercedes minibus attempted to take the undeclared cash out of the country, Censor.NET reports, citing the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

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Details

By scanning the vehicle and conducting a thorough inspection, border guards discovered specially constructed hiding places in cavities within its structure. Bundles of cash packed in socks and plastic wrapping were concealed in the sills beneath the doors, in hard-to-reach places under the bonnet and inside the headlight housings. Parts of the bodywork had to be dismantled to retrieve the money.

A total of US$270,400 and €500 was found in the hiding places.

An official report was drawn up over the movement of currency concealed from customs control.













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