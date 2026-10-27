Ruscists attack Kyiv region with drones: houses damaged in Boryspil area
During the day on 27 October, the enemy attacked Kyiv region with strike drones. Damage was reported in the Boryspil area.
Censor.NET reports, citing the Kyiv Regional Military Administration’s press centre.
Details of the attack
According to the report, the enemy drone attack damaged four private homes and a passenger car in the Boryspil area.
Fortunately, no one was injured.
"The enemy continues to attack civilian settlements and people’s homes. Stay safe and do not ignore air raid alerts," the regional military administration stressed.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password