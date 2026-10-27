Ruscists attack Kyiv region with drones: houses damaged in Boryspil area

During the day on 27 October, the enemy attacked Kyiv region with strike drones. Damage was reported in the Boryspil area.

Censor.NET reports, citing the Kyiv Regional Military Administration’s press centre.

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Details of the attack

According to the report, the enemy drone attack damaged four private homes and a passenger car in the Boryspil area.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

"The enemy continues to attack civilian settlements and people’s homes. Stay safe and do not ignore air raid alerts," the regional military administration stressed.

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