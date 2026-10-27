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News Lavrov’s statements on Ukraine
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War against Ukraine will continue and shows "tendency to escalate", Lavrov says

Lavrov says war against Ukraine will continue and could escalate

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the situation surrounding Ukraine was showing a tendency to escalate.

He made the remarks to African media outlets, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

"Therefore, this war will continue and, I would even say, is showing a tendency to escalate," the occupying country’s minister said.

Read more: Lavrov claims Ukraine has lost legitimacy: "Russia needs ’buffer zone’"

Conversation with Putin

  • Earlier, it emerged that the leaders of Finland and Norway had held a conversation with dictator Putin.
  • The talks with Putin were held in coordination with Ukraine.
  • This is Putin’s first direct contact with top-level European leaders who support Kyiv since French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with Putin in July last year.

Read more: Russia is ready for peace talks with Ukraine but will not "pause" war – Lavrov

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Lavrov Sergey (401) Russia (14690)
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