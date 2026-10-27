War against Ukraine will continue and shows "tendency to escalate", Lavrov says

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the situation surrounding Ukraine was showing a tendency to escalate.

He made the remarks to African media outlets, Censor.NET reports.

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"Therefore, this war will continue and, I would even say, is showing a tendency to escalate," the occupying country’s minister said.

Read more: Lavrov claims Ukraine has lost legitimacy: "Russia needs ’buffer zone’"

Conversation with Putin

Earlier, it emerged that the leaders of Finland and Norway had held a conversation with dictator Putin.

The talks with Putin were held in coordination with Ukraine.

This is Putin’s first direct contact with top-level European leaders who support Kyiv since French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with Putin in July last year.

Read more: Russia is ready for peace talks with Ukraine but will not "pause" war – Lavrov