Stubb and Støre held telephone conversation with Putin: Direct negotiations are needed to end war

The President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, and the Prime Minister of Norway, Jonas Gahr Støre, held talks with the dictator Putin.

This was reported by the Finnish leader’s press office, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Details

It is noted that the conversation followed on from a meeting in Oslo on 20 October and took place in consultation with Ukraine.

Stubb’s office stated that the parties initiated the conversation to discuss Russia’s war against Ukraine, diplomatic efforts aimed at bringing it to an end, and the promotion of peace and stability in Europe.

Read more: "Real progress" made at Oslo talks – Stubb

"Finland and Norway border Russia. They are firm supporters of Ukraine. The aim of the call was to convey messages directly regarding future negotiations to help to end the war to President Putin. The call was related to the upcoming meetings to be held in Abu Dhabi," the statement said.

At the same time, it was noted that Stubb and Støre were not speaking on behalf of Europe as a whole.

Read more: EU is looking for representative for potential talks with Putin. Stubb is among candidates – Politico

Support for Ukraine will continue

Stubb and Støre emphasised that Finland and Norway would continue to provide Ukraine with their long-standing support. They also stressed that the war must end and negotiations must resume.

"The discussion was frank and substantive. We are neighbouring countries to Russia. The outcome of this war will have a direct impact on our and the broader European security. Ending the war requires direct discussions", Stubb emphasised.

"The war comes with enormous human and material costs. The suffering and destruction will impact generations. In the call we stressed the importance of de-escalation," added Støre.

Read more: Zelenskyy held another meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Støre; they discussed the next steps toward peace