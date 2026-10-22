EU is looking for representative for potential talks with Putin. Stubb is among candidates – Politico

European governments are continuing to discuss the possibility that they may soon have to appoint a representative to conduct direct negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding a peace agreement for Ukraine.

Politico reports on this, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"The main problem is deciding who will take on such a dangerous mission. This issue has become particularly pressing this week after U.S. President’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff traveled to Russia to propose to Putin a trilateral summit involving Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The goal of the meeting is to secure a ceasefire," the article states.

Czech President Petr Pavel previously said that the EU should "identify one person or a group of people to represent Europe. They do not necessarily have to be EU or NATO representatives, but simply leaders to whom others will grant a mandate to conduct negotiations."

Diplomats and officials have not reached an agreement on who would be best suited to represent Europe, the publication notes.

Read more: US has been pushing Ukraine to capitulate on Putin’s terms for year and half, but Europe has prevented it from surrendering – Kallas

Stubb?

"One of the candidates outside the EU's institutional framework who is attracting increasing attention is Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

"Two key factors speak in his favor: he likely has the best relationship with Trump among EU leaders, and Finland has a long history of dealing with Russia. The two countries share a 1,300-kilometer border and have fought each other in the past," writes Politico.

One EU diplomat noted that Stubb is "the only person who has so far taken the initiative" and demonstrated political leadership at the highest level. He could become the European envoy at the upcoming peace summit.

On Tuesday, Stubb was in Norway with Zelenskyy and Witkoff. They held talks on the eve of the U.S. envoy’s visit to Russia to meet with Putin.

Another diplomat emphasized that the EU itself must be represented at the negotiations, rather than just a small group of influential countries such as Germany, France, and the United Kingdom.

Read more: Support for Ukraine remains unwavering EU priority – Costa

Witkoff's Visit to Russia on October 21

It was previously reported that on October 21, U.S. President Donald Trump’s special representative Steve Witkoff will travel to St. Petersburg, where he will meet with Russian officials.

According to media reports, Witkoff will propose a trilateral summit to Putin involving Trump and Zelenskyy.

On October 21, Witkoff arrived in Russia.

At a meeting with Putin, Witkoff stated that there are prerequisites for a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Read more: Zelenskyy urges EU to provide at least €70 billion for defence and weapons in 2027