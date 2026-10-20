US has been pushing Ukraine to capitulate on Putin’s terms for year and half, but Europe has prevented it from surrendering – Kallas

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said that US negotiators have been trying for a year and a half to secure Ukraine’s capitulation on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s terms. According to her, support from European countries has enabled Kyiv to reject these demands.

Kallas made the statement on October 20 during a plenary debate in the European Parliament in Strasbourg, Censor.NET reports, citing European Pravda.

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"Although US negotiators have been trying for almost two years, now a year and a half, to push Ukraine towards capitulation, the reason Ukraine has not capitulated on Putin’s terms is that Europe has supported Ukraine," Kallas stressed.

She said the European Union must continue to support Ukraine because, in her view, Europe has no other choice.

EU must put forward its own demands to Russia

Kallas recalled that in February 2026, she presented EU foreign ministers with a plan for Europe’s participation in peace negotiations, which she herself described as maximalist.

According to her, if Moscow puts forward maximalist demands, European countries must also formulate their own tough conditions to balance the negotiation process.

"If Russia puts forward its maximalist demands and requests, we must also put our maximalist demands on the table to, so to speak, balance these negotiations," the diplomat explained.

Kallas identified the possible lifting of sanctions on Russia as one of the key issues. She stressed that the EU itself makes decisions on European sanctions, meaning its representatives must participate in peace negotiations.

The EU High Representative stressed that Europe must not agree to concessions to Moscow without its own demands being met.

"We are not giving these things away for free, because it is not just about achieving peace, but also about ensuring that this peace is lasting and just," Kallas concluded.

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