"Real progress" made at Oslo talks – Stubb

Finnish President Alexander Stubb said "real progress" had been made at today’s talks in Oslo involving US representatives.

He made the remarks at a press conference in Oslo broadcast by Suspilne, Censor.NET reports.

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Progress on two levels

Stubb noted progress on two levels: in the long term and in the short term.

"I believe we made real progress today – actually on two levels: in the long term and in the short term. In terms of the long term, we identified certain elements of a peace settlement that will be presented in St Petersburg tomorrow. We discussed and agreed on key aspects concerning security and the economy," the Finnish leader said.

He noted that the US and Ukrainian sides, as well as key European partners, had worked hard on all these proposals.

According to Stubb, important short-term issues discussed included air defence, the protection of energy facilities and a partial ceasefire.

Read more: Difficult negotiations for lasting peace are underway right now – Budanov

Witkoff’s mission in St Petersburg

The Finnish president also said Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff would travel to St Petersburg tomorrow with proposals based on the results of discussions held in Miami involving Americans, Ukrainians and Europeans.

"We fully understand that there is a lot of noise in the public sphere right now, but at the technical level, we believe the negotiations are progressing quite well. We have a shared vision, and the main question now is how exactly to implement these steps," the Finnish leader said.

Background

As previously reported, a meeting between the Ukrainian and US delegations, led by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US special envoy Steve Witkoff, respectively, began in Norway on October 20.

Read more: Zelenskyy: Our team has sent proposals to US regarding further meetings