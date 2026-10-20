Difficult negotiations for lasting peace are underway right now – Budanov

Head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Budanov said that difficult peace negotiations are currently underway.

He reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"Difficult negotiations are underway right now for a lasting peace that is needed not only by Ukraine. At this difficult moment, all parties must act judiciously, including by realistically assessing the situation and conveying truthful information.

The objective fact is that Dobropillia remains under Ukrainian control, so there is no question of Russian troops having ‘captured’ this Ukrainian city," the statement reads.

Read more: Budanov departed for US with Ukrainian negotiating team

According to Budanov, Colonel General Andrei Ivanayev, commander of Russia’s "TSENT (CENTRE)" Group of Forces, is deliberately misinforming the Russian president, intimidating his own subordinates and setting them the impossible task of demonstrating the capture of Ukraine’s Dobropillia at any cost, since Ivanayev himself has already reported its capture.

"Ukraine’s Defence Forces are holding their positions to protect the interests of the state and our land. No false statements will change reality," the head of the Presidential Office concluded.

Read more: Putin says at "Valdai" that Russia was "forced" to wage war against Ukraine and calls on West to "live in harmony"

Background

Reuters reported the previous day that US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff could visit Norway this week for a new round of talks on ending the war in Ukraine.

It later emerged that Zelenskyy would travel to Oslo for talks with the leaders of Norway and Finland.

Witkoff is known to be heading to Russia after the talks in Norway.

Read more: Ukrainian delegation to meet Witkoff and Kushner in US – Zelenskyy