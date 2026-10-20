Zelenskyy begins meeting with US special envoy Witkoff in Norway

A meeting between the Ukrainian and US delegations, led by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US special envoy Steve Witkoff, respectively, began in Norway on October 20.

Censor.NET reports, citing Sky News.

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Meeting details

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre are taking part in the meeting with US President Donald Trump’s special envoys.

Kyrylo Budanov, Rustem Umerov, Davyd Arakhamia and Serhii Kyslytsia will join President Zelenskyy in the talks with Steve Witkoff.

The outlet says it was the Ukrainian president who asked Norway and Finland to organise the meeting with US representatives.

While Witkoff is attending in person, US envoy Jared Kushner was expected to join remotely, reportedly due to illness, Reuters reported on October 19, citing a source familiar with the matter.

Read more: Zelenskyy does not want to stop war. Time for someone else to negotiate on Ukraine’s behalf – Trump

European representatives

Other European officials are also expected to join the discussions, reportedly including representatives of the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Poland.

The EU will be represented by Björn Seibert, chief of staff to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, a senior Commission official told the Kyiv Independent.

Seibert, regarded as von der Leyen’s "right-hand man", took part in the previous round of peace talks on October 9.

Lorenz Meyer-Minnemann, deputy chief of staff in the NATO Secretary General’s office, will also participate in the talks, a NATO official told the Kyiv Independent.

"We support all contacts that can help bring about peace. We will also discuss strengthening our air defence and joint production," Zelenskyy wrote on social media after arriving in Norway.

Read more: Zelenskyy held talks with Witkoff and Kushner: We are preparing the next diplomatic steps