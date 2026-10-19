Zelenskyy does not want to stop war. Time for someone else to negotiate on Ukraine’s behalf – Trump

US President Donald Trump again claimed that Volodymyr Zelenskyy "does not want the war to end", saying it was therefore "time for someone else to negotiate on Ukraine’s behalf".

He made the remarks to reporters outside the White House, Censor.NET reports.

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On Zelenskyy

Commenting on the war in Ukraine, Trump said: "Zelenskyy is not doing much to help resolve the situation. I think he does not want to stop the war. It seems to me he does not want this to stop."

The US president added: "But I want people to stop dying."

Asked whether he was prepared to negotiate an end to the war without Zelenskyy, Trump responded affirmatively: "Anything I can do to end the war, regardless of whether someone is there or not. I think it is time for someone else to negotiate on Ukraine’s behalf."

Read more: Zelenskyy discusses defence against ballistic missiles with US defence company

Response to Zelenskyy’s statement

Trump also responded to Zelenskyy’s remarks that someone was "on the wrong side of history".

"Zelenskyy does not know what he is talking about... We have provided Ukraine with substantial assistance. And what has Ukraine given us in return? Nothing. Remember that," he said.

The US president claimed that the territorial situation had barely changed during the war, while Ukraine had suffered enormous human losses.

"Almost nothing has changed territorially, but a million people, an enormous number of people, have died. They are losing their male population," Trump said.

Read more: Bessent described Zelenskyy’s comments on US restricting Starlink as "highly irresponsible"

Russia and a possible meeting with Xi

Trump was asked whether he had a meeting scheduled with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

"No, but I would hold such a meeting. Not so much for Ukraine’s sake. Because Russia, frankly, is behaving perfectly normally towards Ukraine. They are not doing that much. The same with China. We would hold a meeting to discuss nuclear weapons and denuclearisation," Trump said.

The day before, The Wall Street Journal reported that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin had proposed a meeting of the three leaders to discuss ending the war.

Starlink

A journalist asked Trump who had ordered Starlink to stop operating in Ukraine. He replied: "I do not know who it was, but I would like to find out."

Read more: Putin wants to hold summit with Trump and Xi Jinping to end war, - Peskov