Zelenskyy discusses defence against ballistic missiles with US defence company

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed increasing supplies of interceptor missiles for Patriot systems and arranging repairs of F-16 fighter jets in Ukraine with a team from US defence company Lockheed Martin.

This was stated in Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s social media post, Censor.NET reports.

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Patriot and F-16: Ukraine seeks more weapons

Zelenskyy stressed that Patriot systems and F-16 fighter jets play an important role in protecting Ukraine against Russian ballistic missiles and jet-powered Shahed drones.

According to him, the two sides discussed ways to increase supplies of the necessary weapons. Lockheed Martin is currently ramping up production of interceptor missiles to counter ballistic missiles.

"The company is now increasing production of ballistic missile interceptors," the president said.

He added that Ukraine expects to purchase some of these missiles.

Read more: Ukraine is set to receive ammunition for its F-16s from Finland in coming days, - Zelenskyy

F-16 repairs in Ukraine: Kyiv works to expand cooperation

Another issue discussed at the meeting was the maintenance and repair of F-16 fighter jets directly in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine was working to create the necessary conditions for this. He also stressed the importance of Lockheed Martin’s presence in Ukraine and of expanding the partnership with the company.

"Thank you for the meeting. It is important that Lockheed Martin is present in Ukraine. We are doing everything on our side to expand our partnership," the head of state said.

Earlier that day, Zelenskyy reported delays at the US Department of Defense in supplying resources Ukraine needs.

The president had also previously accused the United States of trying to pressure Kyiv into capitulating to Russia.

Read more: Zelenskyy: Washington’s decisions appear to be an attempt to force Ukraine to capitulate