Putin wants to hold summit with Trump and Xi Jinping to end war, - Peskov

Russia is proposing to hold a trilateral summit in November involving U.S. President Donald Trump, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

According to Censor.NET, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made this statement in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

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It is noted that Moscow views such a meeting as an opportunity to discuss ending the war against Ukraine on terms favorable to the Kremlin. According to available information, there are no plans to invite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to participate in the negotiations.

What the Kremlin is saying about a possible summit

Peskov stated that there is currently no clear understanding regarding either the holding of the meeting or its possible agenda.

"There is still no clear understanding regarding the meeting itself or its potential agenda, although all three sides acknowledge the hypothetical possibility of such a meeting," said the Kremlin spokesperson.

Read more: Zelenskyy: Washington’s decisions appear to be an attempt to force Ukraine to capitulate

Earlier, Peskov described a potential meeting between Putin, Trump, and Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit as useful.

Who should take the initiative

In early October, Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov clarified that the initiative to organize the talks should come from China, provided that Trump confirms his participation in the summit.

Thus, the idea of a trilateral meeting remains, for now, merely a possible scenario. According to Peskov, there are no specific agreements regarding the summit or its agenda.

Read more: Zelenskyy does not want war to end and probably never did, - Trump