Bessent described Zelenskyy’s comments on US restricting Starlink as "highly irresponsible"

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has described Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s comments regarding US restrictions on the operation of Starlink and Starshield as "highly irresponsible".

He said this in an interview with NBC News on Sunday, 18 October, according to Censor.NET.

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Bessent’s response to the statements regarding Starlink

It is worth noting that the conversation with Bessent took place immediately after the NBC News interview with Zelenskyy, during which, amongst other things, the issues of intelligence and Starlink were discussed.

The journalist told Bessent that, in a conversation with her, Zelenskyy had stated that the US government had signalled an intention to restrict Starlink and Starshield, and asked him to comment on this in light of Donald Trump’s contradictory statements.

Read more: Lithuanian Prime Minister Sinkevičius believes that Russia is behind attempted arson attack on facility housing Starlink equipment

"President Trump and Secretary of State Rubio have stated that no one in the Trump administration did this. And I consider it highly irresponsible of President Zelenskyy to make such accusations," said the US minister.

When asked to explain why the network’s performance had deteriorated, Bessent said he "knew nothing about it".

"You see, once again, I know nothing about this. But we have made our position very clear. And, you know, President Zelenskyy should be very careful with such statements, which do not correspond to reality," added the US Treasury Secretary.

Restrictions on Starlink’s operations in Ukraine