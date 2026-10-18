Lithuanian Prime Minister Sinkevičius believes that Russia is behind attempted arson attack on facility housing Starlink equipment

The Prime Minister of Lithuania, Mindaugas Sinkevičius, believes that the Russian Federation is likely behind the attempted arson attack on a Lithuanian business where Starlink equipment is stored.

This is reported by LRT, according to Censor.NET

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"Part of Russia’s hybrid war"

He noted that the Lithuanian authorities are monitoring the activities of hostile states ‘very closely’ and are taking measures to protect people and their property.

Sinkevičius pointed out that similar or related incidents had already occurred abroad, notably in Poland and Bulgaria. He linked this incident to the hybrid war that the Russian Federation is waging against Europe.

"At around 02.00, an attempt was made to set fire to the satellite antennas and the control unit. Flammable liquids were found at the scene, along with containers ranging in size from three to ten litres. It is clear that this was an attempt at sabotage, as similar incidents have been recorded in other European countries. It is quite evident that this is part of Russia’s hybrid warfare, which includes acts of sabotage," said the Lithuanian Prime Minister.

He added that "in due course, we will find out more about who gave the order, how it all happened and who is behind it. It is quite likely that the instigator is already known – it is the Russian side".

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The investigation is ongoing

Defence Minister Robertas Kaunas also confirmed this information, but stressed that he was unable to provide further details at this stage.

"The situation has been brought under control, the incident has been averted, but an investigation is currently underway," the minister said.

What led up to it

As previously reported, on the night of 18 October, an attempt was made in Lithuania to set fire to a company on whose premises Starlink communications equipment is stored.