Operation "Veles": Ukrainian Armed Forces advance more than 15 kilometres underground on Kupiansk axis. VIDEO

On the Kupiansk axis, the National Guard of Ukraine’s 2nd Khartiia Corps is conducting Operation "Veles", during which more than 100 Russian occupiers have already been killed and over 30 captured.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this on social media, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known about the operation

According to the president, Mykhailo Drapatyi, Ihor Obolienskyi and Pavlo Palisa briefed him on the initial results and progress of Operation "Veles". The operation is being carried out by the National Guard’s 2nd Khartiia Corps.

"An important operation of ours on the Kupiansk axis. […] More than 100 Russian occupiers have already been killed, and over 30 captured. The underground advance exceeds 15 kilometres," Zelenskyy said.

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Underground gas infrastructure

The president recalled that Russian forces had previously attempted to use underground gas infrastructure to advance through Ukrainian positions and launch assaults.

According to him, Ukrainian troops have "successfully transformed this tactic, modernised it and made it far more carefully planned and technologically advanced".

"We are protecting the lives of our people, inflicting losses on the occupiers and achieving the objectives set on the Kupiansk axis. Glory to Ukraine!" Zelenskyy added.

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