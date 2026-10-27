53rd Separate Mechanised Brigade troops show how they cleared ruscists from Mala Dibrova during Operation "Vivaldi": "Contact, one KIA". VIDEO 18+

Soldiers from the 1st Mechanised Battalion of the 53rd Separate Mechanised Brigade conducted a clearance operation in the village of Mala Dibrova as part of the 3rd Army Corps’ offensive Operation "Vivaldi".

As Censor.NET reports, an assault group led by a soldier with the call sign "Khrushch" set out on the mission at dawn. Ukrainian defenders searched buildings, basements and trenches, identifying Russian occupiers’ positions.

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While clearing a wooded area, the troops engaged the enemy in a firefight and killed one invader. Near one of the buildings, the soldiers also found the bodies of other occupiers who had been killed.

After completing their combat mission, the Ukrainian soldiers returned to their positions. Mala Dibrova is currently under the control of the 117th Territorial Defence Brigade.

Footage of the village clearance, the firefight, and the discovery of dead ruscists was recorded on a GoPro belonging to one of the Ukrainian defenders.

Watch more: Reconnaissance troops from 3rd Army Corps captured three Africans and three Russians during fighting near Zelena Dolyna and Kolodiazi in Donetsk region. VIDEO

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Read more: Third Army Corps completes Operation "Vivaldi": 277 km² liberated in Lyman sector – Biletskyi