Reconnaissance troops from 3rd Army Corps captured three Africans and three Russians during fighting near Zelena Dolyna and Kolodiazi in Donetsk region. VIDEO

Reconnaissance troops from the 3rd Army Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have released a video showing assaults on Russian positions near the settlements of Lypove, Zelena Dolyna and Kolodiazi in the Donetsk region. During the fighting, Ukrainian troops captured six occupiers, three of whom turned out to be African mercenaries serving in the Russian army.

According to Censor.NET, the video shows the fighting from the first-person perspective of the Ukrainian defenders. The soldiers are advancing through wooded terrain, checking shelters and dugouts, engaging in combat with Russian occupiers and clearing the captured positions.

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At the start of the footage, Ukrainian fighters can be seen dealing with captured Russian servicemen. Among those taken prisoner were three citizens of African countries who had been fighting on the side of the Russian Federation. These mercenaries only understood English, so communication with them had to be in English.

Other scenes show reconnaissance troops advancing through dense undergrowth, ruined buildings and a system of Russian fortifications. Ukrainian soldiers are checking enemy positions, including camouflaged shelters and dugouts.

Read more: Third Army Corps completes Operation "Vivaldi": 277 km² liberated in Lyman sector – Biletskyi

During one of the assaults, a Russian serviceman was wounded and found himself trapped under the rubble of a destroyed dugout.

Ukrainian reconnaissance troops began clearing the rubble to extract the occupier from the shelter. The soldiers jokingly dubbed this part of the operation ‘Archaeologist’.

The final footage shows the damaged ceiling of the dugout, fragments of wood and earth, from among which Ukrainian soldiers are extracting the wounded Russian.

In total, during the assault, scouts from the 3rd Army Corps captured six Russian servicemen, thereby adding to the pool of prisoners available for exchange to secure the return of Ukrainian defenders from captivity.

Read more: Soldiers of 60th Mechanised Brigade broke through Russian defenders’ line and liberated Derylove and Kolodyazi during Operation ’Vivaldi’. VIDEO

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