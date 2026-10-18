Soldiers of 60th Mechanised Brigade broke through Russian defenders’ line and liberated Derylove and Kolodyazi during Operation ’Vivaldi’. VIDEO
Soldiers from the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ 60th Separate Mechanised Brigade liberated the settlements of Derilove and Kolodyazi during the ‘Vivaldi’ offensive operation carried out by the Third Army Corps.
According to Censor.NET, the Ukrainian military have published footage of the offensive operation, during which units of the 60th Separate Mechanised Brigade broke through the Russian occupiers’ line of defence.
Thanks to coordinated action and meticulous planning, Ukrainian defenders broke through enemy positions and liberated both settlements.
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