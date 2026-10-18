60th Mechanised Brigade’s unique mission: two civilians were evacuated from Lyman with help of National Rescue Corps. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Recently, soldiers from the CERBERUS unmanned ground systems company of the 60th Mechanised Brigade, part of the Third Army Corps, evacuated two civilians from Lyman using an unmanned aerial vehicle.

The deputy company commander, call sign Saiko, spoke about this in a comment to Censor.NET.

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"We have a civil-military liaison service operating within our brigade, which holds information on civilians; it was from them that we learnt of the need for evacuation. We needed the people to make their way to the NRC and understand what they had to do. So we got in touch with our lads at the nearest position and asked them to come over and explain what to do," he said.











According to the soldier, the evacuation went smoothly.

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"We were lucky, as there were no attempts by the enemy to strike the medical evacuation convoy. We had no contact with civilians during the operation. It all happened quite quickly – the evacuation took two to three hours. They travelled about 20 kilometres. There were no difficulties along the route for us – it was all familiar territory. This isn’t the first time we’ve carried out a mission like this. The most challenging part was the emotional aspect, as you’re taking responsibility for people. Although for us, this is now routine work," he noted

Saiko noted that the team carries out the full cycle of support for civilians during such an evacuation.

"Upon arrival, we didn’t speak to them. Our role is to transport them out of the danger zone and hand them over to medical staff and the civil-military escort service, who examine them, provide for their needs and transfer them onwards. This time there was a particularly emotional moment – when they had already arrived, I saw that a man was crying," he added.

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