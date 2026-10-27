Ukraine is teaching whole world how to fight against drones and fight using drones, Netanyahu says

Drone Industry

Israel is studying Ukraine’s experience in using drones and countering them, and is investing heavily in developing new drone defence technologies. Particular attention is being paid to countering the threat from Iran.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made the remarks during a meeting with media representatives ahead of the elections, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

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Netanyahu calls drones the biggest change in warfare

Responding to a question from journalist Shimon Briman about the lessons of Russia’s war against Ukraine and the threat Iranian drones pose to Israel, Netanyahu said Ukraine’s experience was being studied worldwide.

"What Ukraine has learned, and what the whole world is analysing, is both how to fight against drones and how to fight using drones. And this is the biggest change, the most significant impact of the war in Ukraine on the global stage," the prime minister said.

According to him, drones have become the principal technological change in warfare. Israel is developing countermeasures against various types of drones. Scientists, military specialists and technology companies are being involved in this work.

Watch more: Russian aerial reconnaissance officer stunned by number of Ukrainian sleeper drones on rooftop: "Holy f#ck, there are so many of them hanging there! F#cking hell!". VIDEO

Israel invests in counter-drone technologies

Netanyahu said Iran’s transfer of such equipment to Russia ran counter to Israel’s interests.

He also highlighted the work of Israeli defence companies and start-ups on new solutions.

"I believe we will provide the world with solutions both in drones themselves and in defence against drones," the head of the Israeli government said.

Parliamentary elections are taking place in Israel on 27 October.

Watch more: Ukrainian drone "observes" occupier, who is engulfed in fire. VIDEO