Russian aerial reconnaissance officer stunned by number of Ukrainian sleeper drones on rooftop: "Holy f#ck, there are so many of them hanging there! F#cking hell!". VIDEO
A video posted online shows a Russian aerial reconnaissance operator filming Ukrainian "sleeper drones" on the roof of a building.
As reported by Censor.NET, judging by the footage, the Russian soldier is astonished by the number of UAVs and swears profusely. The footage was shot in the Donetsk sector.
Warning! Profanity!
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