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News Video Production of drones Use of drones by Armed Forces of Ukraine
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Russian aerial reconnaissance officer stunned by number of Ukrainian sleeper drones on rooftop: "Holy f#ck, there are so many of them hanging there! F#cking hell!". VIDEO

A video posted online shows a Russian aerial reconnaissance operator filming Ukrainian "sleeper drones" on the roof of a building.

As reported by Censor.NET, judging by the footage, the Russian soldier is astonished by the number of UAVs and swears profusely. The footage was shot in the Donetsk sector.

Read more: Those who strike enemy more effectively should receive more drones and weapons – Butusov

Warning! Profanity!

Watch more: SOF destroyed enemy group in Donetsk direction: position regained, trophies and documents captured. VIDEO

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Donetsk region (5867) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3641) drones (4776)
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