Russian aerial reconnaissance officer stunned by number of Ukrainian sleeper drones on rooftop: "Holy f#ck, there are so many of them hanging there! F#cking hell!". VIDEO

A video posted online shows a Russian aerial reconnaissance operator filming Ukrainian "sleeper drones" on the roof of a building.

As reported by Censor.NET, judging by the footage, the Russian soldier is astonished by the number of UAVs and swears profusely. The footage was shot in the Donetsk sector.

Read more: Those who strike enemy more effectively should receive more drones and weapons – Butusov

Warning! Profanity!

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