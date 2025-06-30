Those who strike enemy more effectively should receive more drones and weapons – Butusov

Drones and ammunition should primarily be supplied to the units that use them most effectively.

This was stated by Yurii Butusov, chief editor of Censor.NET, who mobilized a month ago as a rifleman in the 13th National Guard Brigade "Khartia" and is currently undergoing Basic Combined Arms Training, in an interview with Olena Trybushna on the podcast "YE PYTANNYA" ("There’s a Question").

One of the host’s questions concerned why, after three years, the issue of fully equipping defenders with drones, without shortages, has not been resolved, and what the root cause of the problem is.

Butusov replied that the main issue lies in the strategy with which the country’s leadership approaches arms provision and resource planning for the army.

Drone strike effectiveness ranking by units

"Weapons are always in short supply during war. The question is: who do you give them to when there’s not enough? Do you allocate them to frontline sectors with low combat efficiency or to those with high combat efficiency? One of the projects I managed to lobby for, and whose ideas I formulated and brought to the top, is a ranking system for drone strike effectiveness by units. The main goal of this ranking is to introduce at least a minimal accounting of reliable enemy strike statistics. It identifies the units that keep the best records and organize strikes most effectively. This allows for at least initial resource planning, since that is the key problem," Butusov noted.

Drones and ammunition should primarily go to those who use them best

It’s necessary to scale the experience and command personnel of those who perform best, then transfer that to other units to strengthen them, increasing the size and composition of the most effective brigades, corps, and divisions—and allocate resources accordingly.

"There will still be a shortage of drones, but the drones that are delivered will be used most effectively. Then, although we face a deficit, the enemy’s shortage will be even greater," he emphasized.

Unified strategy

"If those who kill better received the most weapons, we would have a far better war strategy. Our resources would work better. Whoever kills better should receive more weapons. This is the fundamental principle in conducting combat operations and optimally using our limited resources," Butusov concluded.

