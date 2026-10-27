40th Separate Artillery Brigade fighters strike ruscist rear: two fuel depots, ammunition depot and command post hit. VIDEO
Operators from the 40th Separate Artillery Brigade, named after Grand Duke Vytautas, struck four Russian occupation facilities on one of the frontline axes.
As Censor.NET reports, Ukrainian defenders identified and hit two fuel and lubricant depots, an enemy command post and an ammunition depot.
The strikes hit facilities the invaders used to supply their units with fuel and ammunition and to command their troops.
Soldiers from the 40th Separate Artillery Brigade released footage of the strikes on the enemy depots and command post.
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