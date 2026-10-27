40th Separate Artillery Brigade fighters strike ruscist rear: two fuel depots, ammunition depot and command post hit. VIDEO

Operators from the 40th Separate Artillery Brigade, named after Grand Duke Vytautas, struck four Russian occupation facilities on one of the frontline axes.

As Censor.NET reports, Ukrainian defenders identified and hit two fuel and lubricant depots, an enemy command post and an ammunition depot.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The strikes hit facilities the invaders used to supply their units with fuel and ammunition and to command their troops.

Soldiers from the 40th Separate Artillery Brigade released footage of the strikes on the enemy depots and command post.

Watch more: Russian films burning truck convoy and occupiers’ mobile fire groups at side of logistics route. VIDEO

Watch more: Drones from 426th USF destroyed three enemy lorries whilst they were moving; fourth exploded with its ammunition load. VIDEO