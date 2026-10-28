Russians struck house in Kharkiv: 4-year-old boy is among five injured (updated)

On the evening of October 27, Russian troops struck the Osnovianskyi district of Kharkiv, hitting an apartment building.

This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to Censor.NET.

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An enemy strike on the Osnovianskyi district of Kharkiv has been reported.

The strike hit an apartment building. According to available information, people are trapped inside.

There are preliminary reports of casualties—their number and condition are being verified.

Read more: Ruscists launch missile strike on Kharkiv: area of detached houses hit, 9 injured (updated)

Update

"We currently know of two victims, one of whom is a 4-year-old boy," Terekhov added later.

"Another person required medical attention after a ‘strike’ in the Osnovianskyi district," Syniehubov reported.

Update