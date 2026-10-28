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News Shelling of Kharkiv
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Russians struck house in Kharkiv: 4-year-old boy is among five injured (updated)

The enemy struck a high-rise building in the Osnovianskyi District of Kharkiv

On the evening of October 27, Russian troops struck the Osnovianskyi district of Kharkiv, hitting an apartment building.

This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to Censor.NET.

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  • An enemy strike on the Osnovianskyi district of Kharkiv has been reported.
  • The strike hit an apartment building. According to available information, people are trapped inside.
  • There are preliminary reports of casualties—their number and condition are being verified.

Read more: Ruscists launch missile strike on Kharkiv: area of detached houses hit, 9 injured (updated)

Update

"We currently know of two victims, one of whom is a 4-year-old boy," Terekhov added later.

"Another person required medical attention after a ‘strike’ in the Osnovianskyi district," Syniehubov reported.

Update

  • "As a result of an enemy strike on the Osnovianskyi district, a two-story industrial building, a two-story apartment building, and a one-story residential building caught fire," Syniehubov reported

    at 11:47 p.m.

    A private residential home and a car were also damaged.

    All emergency services are operating on high alert.

  • A 32-year-old woman, a 65-year-old woman, a 56-year-old man, and a 4-year-old boy were injured when an enemy drone struck the Osnovianskyi district.

    Three people have been hospitalized and are receiving all necessary medical care.

  • A 65-year-old woman also suffered an acute stress reaction. Medical personnel are providing her with the necessary care.

Author: 

Kharkiv (1774) Terekhov Ihor (122) Kharkiv region (2108) Kharkivskyy district (702)
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